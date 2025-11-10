Trump suggests $2,000 payouts to Americans as he defends tariffs

In arguments before the Supreme Court last week, justices expressed doubt that the president has unilateral authority to impose tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. Tariffs imposed under the law amount to about three-quarters of the levies that Trump has declared so far in his second term. In a nearly three-hour hearing, a group of small businesses and states challenged Trump’s legal powers to levy those tariffs. It isn’t clear when the court might rule, though it is possible a decision could come before the end of the year.