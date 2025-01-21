Trump takes office determined to bend government to his singular will

Two big questions will define the months and years ahead as Trump looks to implement his vast agenda with help from a loyal but small Republican majority in Congress. First, how big will he go? He began signing executive orders Monday to curtail illegal immigration, increase fossil-fuel exploration, reshape the federal bureaucracy and end recognition of transgender identity. But the president and his appointees have sent mixed signals about how quickly he will be able to implement the deportations and tariffs he has threatened. The extent of the immediate disruption to the economy and society will depend on whether he pursues these goals incrementally or whole hog.