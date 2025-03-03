Trump tariff threats have turned the stock market’s winners and losers upside down
Krystal Hur , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 03 Mar 2025, 08:11 AM IST
SummaryInvestors are ditching risky corners of the market for areas perceived as havens, reversing recent trends.
President Trump’s tariffs on top U.S. trading partners are set to take effect in coming days. Investors have been trying to pinpoint the potential winners and losers for weeks.
