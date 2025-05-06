Trump tariffs are a victory against climate change
SummaryBy making consumption more expensive, they may do more for the planet than 1,000 ESG plans.
I recently attended a closed-door session with senior supply-chain and sustainability executives. The mood was visibly tense. Conversations quickly turned to rising tariffs, deglobalization and mounting geopolitical risk. But something surprising emerged from the anxiety: the possibility that President Trump’s trade war might accelerate environmental progress.