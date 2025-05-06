Trump tariffs are a victory against climate change

The technology to recover rare earths from discarded electronics already exists. Apple recently announced that it is more than 99% of the way toward its 2025 targets of using 100% recycled rare-earth elements in magnets and 100% recycled cobalt in Apple-designed batteries. Few companies have followed suit—not because the technology isn’t available but because of economics. When rare earths are cheap, there’s little incentive to recycle. If policymakers are serious about reducing dependence on China, they should start by reviewing America’s junk drawers.