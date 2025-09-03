Trump tariffs are back in limbo. What comes next.

President Donald Trump said he would ask the Supreme Court for an expedited ruling on the legality of the administration’s tariffs on imports. Many imported wines are currently subject to tariffs.

The Trump administration could hasten the imposition of long-awaited sectoral tariffs and the use of other measures to keep tariffs on U.S. imports in place after a Federal Appeals Court late Friday upheld a lower court ruling that President Donald Trump’s use of emergency powers to impose sweeping tariffs is illegal.The administration is appealing the ruling to the Supreme Court, and Trump said Tuesday afternoon he would ask the high court for an expedited ruling.

The lower-court ruling raises fresh questions about the dozens of framework trade agreements announced in recent weeks, the prospects for tariff refunds and other types of tariffs, and the sustainability of tariff revenue flowing into the Treasury.

The decision pertains to about half the tariff revenue collected in the government’s current fiscal year, ending Sept. 30, and 70% of the projected tariff revenue in 2026, according to Barclays.

The S&P 500 fell 1.16% Tuesday to 6,385, as the ruling reinforced uncertainty around trade. The 10-year Treasury yield rose 1.37% on the day, to 4.285%.

Among the tariffs thrown into question are the 25% fentanyl-related levies imposed on imports from Canada and Mexico, and the 20% tariffs on China. Also up in the air are “reciprocal tariffs" on more than 100 countries and punitive tariffs, including the 50% on Brazil and an additional 25% on India for its purchases of Russian oil.

The court’s ruling keeps tariffs in place until at least Oct. 14, with analysts expecting the Supreme Court to hear the administration’s appeal. Barring an expedited hearing, a decision is unlikely before November, and possibly not until mid-2026.

Analysts expect some level of tariffs to stick, especially as the administration is prepping other authorities with which to keep tariffs in place. But the court decision raises questions about the recent agreements struck with trading partners that are still subject to ongoing negotiations.

“The limbo is extended," says Christopher Smart, managing partner at Arbroath Group, and previously a senior economic policy advisor in the Obama administration. “Everyone is going to slow-roll whatever they can in terms of negotiations and wait until the Supreme Court decision—and there it’s a coin toss."

Trump posted on social media over Labor Day weekend that “More than 15 Trillion Dollars will be invested in the USA, a RECORD. Much of this investment is because of Tariffs. If a Radical Left Court is allowed to terminate these Tariffs, almost all of this investment, and much more, will be immediately canceled! In many ways, we would become a Third World Nation, with no hope of GREATNESS again."

Henrietta Treyz, head of economic policy at Veda Partners, says she is telling clients to expect more sectoral tariffs, like the 50% levies on aluminum and steel, and tariffs on autos and lumber that are already in place. Treyz says announcements are likely in coming weeks about sectoral tariffs on pharmaceuticals and semiconductors.

“A big reason the [sectoral] tariffs on pharmaceuticals and semiconductors haven’t been signed is because the U.S. will be forced to use those as levers in negotiations once IEEPA [the International Emergency Economic Powers Act] is overturned," she says, adding that such tariffs likely are a cudgel that can be used to keep pressure on other nations to maintain investment commitments.

These tariffs could intensify market volatility within targeted sectors such as semiconductors, electronics, pharmaceuticals, metals, and autos and trucks.

The administration has also been looking for months to other parts of trade law as alternative ways of imposing tariffs. The U.S. has already launched national security-oriented investigations, including into Brazil, via Section 301 of the Trade Act, with analysts expecting more to come.

Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930 would let the president impose tariffs of up to 50% on countries that discriminate against U.S. commerce. Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 would allow for tariffs of up to 15% for 150 days.

If the Supreme Court constrains Trump’s use of IEEPA, even partly, large retailers such as Amazon and Walmart could benefit, says Grace Fan, managing director of global policy and disruptive themes research at TS Lombard. Any constraints could also lift the stock market as fewer tariffs could quiet stagflation fears.

A decision that nullifies IEEPA tariff rates would mean Customs & Border Patrol would stop collections of levies and companies would be eligible for refunds—plus interest. The refund process could be messy, and subject to delays.

While nullification could be good news for companies hit with tariffs, it would rattle bond investors worried about the U.S. fiscal picture. Even with sectoral tariffs staying put, the loss of revenue from IEEPA tariffs would result in a sharp reduction in the money going into the U.S. Treasury. Although tariff revenue equates to a fraction of the fiscal deficit, losing it could worry bond investors, Fan says.

That is one reason why analysts expect the administration to find ways to keep tariffs in the mix. If the Supreme Court restrains Trump’s IEEPA powers, Treyz expects pressure on Republicans to intensify to give Trump unilateral tariff authority in Congress.The continued limbo could also hasten other countries’ recent push to find other trading partners. Over the weekend, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his first visit in seven years to geopolitical rival China. At a summit in China, Modi, Chinese leader Xi Jinping, and Russia’s Vladimir Putin put on a show of unity and vowed to cooperate more, even as Trump lashed out at India after a tariff deal failed to materialize.

Write to Reshma Kapadia at reshma.kapadia@barrons.com