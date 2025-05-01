Trump tariffs have shaken up markets. How investment pros are playing bonds now.

But what we think is way too cheap are longer-maturity municipal bonds, either callable or not callable. Those are yielding north of 4%, tax-free. So depending on your state of residency, if you’re in the top tax bracket, the tax-equivalent yield would range between 7% and 9.15%. Municipals have cheapened up for several reasons. It’s tax season, when people tell their munis to pay their taxes. In addition, lots of people have margin calls on their stocks, and they don’t want to sell their stocks, so they sell their bonds. You’ve got extreme uncertainty with Trump. And you’ve got lots of issuance. One reason for that is that lots of municipalities want to issue all they can right now because if something were to happen to munis’ tax exemption, their costs would go up. So all that supply has caused munis to trade off, and right now they’re about the cheapest they have been since 2011.