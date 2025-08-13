The ultimate guide to the Trump tariff fallout: Trade wars, Russian oil, and India-US ties
Dipankar De Sarkar 10 min read 13 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Summary
Mohandas Pai, Neelkanth Mishra, Pankaj Saran and Rahul Roy-Chaudhuri decode the current spat and the changing landscape of foreign policy. One recommendation is to “keep the temperature down”.
New Delhi: A fortnight after Donald Trump won the US presidential election in November 2024, Rahul Roy-Chaudhuri, a senior fellow at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, was speaking at a global conference on Trump in Naples, Italy. “I noticed that the Europeans were very pessimistic, whereas the Indians were optimistic—cautious, but optimistic. They were upbeat about Trump," said Roy-Chaudhuri, a specialist in South Asian affairs, who was presenting a paper on the Indian perspective.
