The prize for peace

Things could turn around very quickly for India if a planned 15-August summit between Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin manages to strike a peace deal—an outcome that should scotch at a stroke the raison d’être for secondary sanctions. It is not known if Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, who has European backing, will attend. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Zelensky had a conversation on Monday, following which the Ukrainian leader said on X, “I had a long conversation with the Prime Minister of India. We discussed in detail all important issues—both of our bilateral cooperation and the overall diplomatic situation. I am grateful to the Prime Minister for his warm words of support for our people. It is important that India is supporting our peace efforts and shares the position that everything concerning Ukraine must be decided with Ukraine’s participation. Other formats will not deliver results."