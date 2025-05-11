This obscure New York court is set to decide fate of Trump’s tariffs
James Fanelli , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 11 May 2025, 05:29 PM IST
SummaryThe Court of International Trade this week will consider the legality of the president’s “Liberation Day” levies.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The Trump administration’s global tariffs face their first major legal test this week when a little-known Manhattan court considers one of the president’s most sweeping assertions of executive power.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less