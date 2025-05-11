This obscure New York court is set to decide fate of Trump’s tariffs

So far, less than a dozen cases challenging the tariffs have been filed in federal courts. The plaintiffs have been smaller companies that say the tariffs will have a significant impact on their businesses, as well as Democratic state attorneys general who say their governments will have to pay more for equipment and supplies. Larger companies, fearful of reprisals if they challenge Trump in court, are taking a wait-and-see approach, knowing that they have up to two years to file their challenge. They are also better suited to weathering the financial burden of the levies, trade lawyers said.