Trump team weighs options, including airstrikes, to stop Iran’s nuclear program
Alexander Ward , Laurence Norman , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 13 Dec 2024, 10:36 AM IST
SummaryMilitary action would break with longstanding U.S. policy of stopping Tehran’s weapons program through diplomatic means.
President-elect Donald Trump is weighing options for stopping Iran from being able to build a nuclear weapon, including the possibility of preventive airstrikes, a move that would break with the longstanding policy of containing Tehran with diplomacy and sanctions.
