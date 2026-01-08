President Trump and his advisers are planning a sweeping initiative to dominate the Venezuelan oil industry for years to come, and the president has told aides he believes his efforts could help lower oil prices to his favored level of $50 a barrel, according to people familiar with the matter.
Trump team works up sweeping plan to control Venezuelan oil for years to come
SummaryThe U.S. president believes the effort could lower oil prices to his target price of $50 a barrel.
