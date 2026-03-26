Trump tells aides he wants speedy end to Iran war

Ending the war isn’t up to Trump alone. The U.S. and Iran are far from reaching an agreement to stop the fighting, and Tehran so far has rejected direct talks with Washington. Without a deal or a firm military victory, Trump is likely to face the continued blocking of the Strait of Hormuz, which would continue to roil the global energy market. Israel, which sees threats from Iran as existential, could continue its operations without the U.S. Gulf countries that have endured weeks of attacks are considering retaliation of their own.