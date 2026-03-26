WASHINGTON—President Trump has told associates in recent days that he wants to avoid a protracted war in Iran and that he hopes to bring the conflict to an end in the coming weeks.
Trump tells aides he wants speedy end to Iran war
SummaryThe president has said that he wants to wrap up the conflict in the coming weeks.
WASHINGTON—President Trump has told associates in recent days that he wants to avoid a protracted war in Iran and that he hopes to bring the conflict to an end in the coming weeks.
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