Trump tells aides he won’t resume all-out war with Iran unless US troops killed

President Trump has told aides privately that he would consider ending the ceasefire with Iran if Tehran kills American troops, U.S. officials said, insisting that the weekslong pause in airstrikes remains intact despite a steady stream of violent skirmishes.
The president’s reluctance to reignite the war suggests he might be willing to withstand smaller flare-ups for weeks—or even months—to avoid a broader conflict in the Middle East.
The U.S. and Iran this week engaged in some of the most intense fighting yet since a ceasefire went into effect in early April, with Iran firing missiles and drones on regional U.S. bases and Kuwait’s international airport. The attacks left one person dead.
The fight over control of the Strait of Hormuz has caused massive disruptions in global energy markets and international shipping, with Tehran restricting the free flow of trade in the strategic waterway and the U.S. imposing a strict blockade to and from Iran’s ports.