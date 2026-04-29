President Trump has instructed aides to prepare for an extended blockade of Iran, U.S. officials said, targeting the regime’s coffers in a high-risk bid to compel a nuclear capitulation Tehran has long refused.
Trump tells aides to prepare for extended blockade of Iran
SummaryThe president prefers decisive victories, but none of the available options provides him with a swift exit from the conflict.
President Trump has instructed aides to prepare for an extended blockade of Iran, U.S. officials said, targeting the regime’s coffers in a high-risk bid to compel a nuclear capitulation Tehran has long refused.
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