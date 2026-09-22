Trump Tells U.N. He Is Confronting World Threats and Putting America First

President Trump defended his record as one of tough but necessary choices, casting himself during remarks to the United Nations as a man of action who had made peace, confronted threats, and used power “to make America the most powerful country in the world.”
President Trump defended his record as one of tough but necessary choices, casting himself during remarks to the United Nations as a man of action who had made peace, confronted threats, and used power “to make America the most powerful country in the world.”
Despite continuing wars, Trump made the case on Tuesday that his wielding of U.S. military power and diplomatic pressure has delivered for Americans.
Despite continuing wars, Trump made the case on Tuesday that his wielding of U.S. military power and diplomatic pressure has delivered for Americans.
“While others have talked, I have acted,” he said. “While others have spoken of peace, I have made peace. While others have ignored threats, I have confronted them.”
Trump renewed his threats against Iran. “Do I drive them into hell with no chance of survival and no hope of future greatness or generations?” Trump asked. He added that he still expects Tehran to make a deal after the November midterm elections.
After Trump steps away from the lectern, a packed schedule of meetings and pull-asides will lay bare the unfinished business of his dramatic interventions, challenging his image as a peacemaker.
Trump will have separate meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Gulf leaders. His repeated attempts at mediation have failed to end Russia’s war against Ukraine, while the Iran war has led to Tehran targeting the energy infrastructure of Middle Eastern nations and hampering trade in the Strait of Hormuz. Both conflicts have hamstrung the global energy market, hurting Republicans’ political standing as gas and oil prices rise.
The president’s packed day in New York comes amid a broader White House push to package Trump’s foreign policy interventions into headline-grabbing wins for Americans ahead of the November midterm elections. On Tuesday, Trump will sign an agreement giving the U.S. a greater military and business presence in Greenland, the large Arctic island in Denmark’s kingdom, following nearly two years of diplomatic pressure and the occasional threat that roiled relations with trans-Atlantic allies.
He will also meet with interim Venezuelan leader Delcy Rodríguez after announcing a controversial deal in which the Pentagon will take a stake in the country’s oil, a move that the U.S. president says will lower gas prices for Americans.
The nearly seven-month war with Iran loomed over the gathering of world leaders on Tuesday, as U.S. and Iranian officials signaled they were open to renewed negotiations.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio even left the door open to the prospect of Trump meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the event. “The president is open to a meeting with him or anybody. Now, whether something productive will come out of it, it’s harder to tell because the ultimate decision maker in Iran is the supreme leader,” Rubio said in an interview with Fox News on Tuesday morning.
During his meeting with Rodríguez, Trump is expected to tout their working relationship, arguing their arrangement stabilizes Venezuela and gives the U.S. access to the country’s vast oil reserves even as he has slow-walked a democratic transition. Rodríguez is the former right-hand woman of Nicolás Maduro, who was ousted in a dramatic U.S. military operation earlier this year.
On Wednesday, the Board of Peace—a body Trump founded to resolve the humanitarian crisis in Gaza—will meet and outline the progress it has made since the war between Israel and Hamas ended.
Another test awaits Trump when he welcomes Chinese leader Xi Jinping for a three-day state visit that begins on Wednesday.
Once hawkish toward the world’s second-largest economy, Trump now seeks friendlier relations with Beijing and to avoid stiff economic and military competition. The summit, expected to be more about optics than substance, will likely see Trump and Xi discuss matters such as artificial intelligence, rare earths, and Taiwan, U.S. officials said.
Earlier this week, the White House removed CNN from a planned assignment covering Trump’s trip to New York after the president banned the cable news network and two other outlets from the White House. Major television networks had suspended some of their coverage of Trump in protest. When a CNN reporter tried to ask him a question at the U.N. on Tuesday, Trump responded, “You said you weren’t going to cover me. You shouldn’t be covering me.”