Trump thinks bigger on mideast as Iran framework brings criticism

Wicker, who chairs the Senate Armed Services Committee, was joined by other Republican hawks, including Cruz, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.), Trump’s former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former national security adviser John Bolton in criticizing the potential deal with Iran. Cruz said he was deeply concerned and called it a “disastrous mistake.” Pompeo posted on X: “Not remotely America First.” Graham warned: “If it is perceived in the region that a deal with Iran allows the regime to survive and become more powerful over time, we will have poured gasoline on the conflicts in Lebanon and Iraq.”