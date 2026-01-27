Trump threat on South Korea jolts trade partners who thought they had deals
Summary
Trump has sowed doubts about the staying power of his trade deals after vowing to resurrect tariffs on Seoul despite an accord.
SEOUL—President Trump sowed fresh doubts this week about the staying power of his trade deals with a vow to resurrect tariffs on South Korea despite an accord reached last fall.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story