Trump threatens 50% tariffs. How might Europe strike back?

The storage of data is another consideration. Data-transfer policy is the product of a tortuous back-and-forth between courts and policymakers; the current agreement depends on America maintaining strong protection standards. The Trump administration’s decision to remove Democratic members from a privacy-oversight board, and to demand that federal agencies submit significant decisions for presidential approval, might provide grounds for a reassessment. Max Schrems, an activist and lawyer who has brought down two previous agreements, argues that America’s actions are enough for the EU to pause the agreement even before the courts force its hand. Any move would come at a considerable cost, however. “Repatriating masses of data and the associated services would be very disruptive," notes Zach Meyers of the Centre on Regulation in Europe, a think-tank.