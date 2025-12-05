Trump tightens work permits for migrants, expanding crackdown on legal immigration
Summary
The quicker expiration dates primarily will affect immigrants seeking asylum or other forms of humanitarian protections.
Work permits issued to immigrants who have applied for asylum or a range of other humanitarian programs will now be valid for 18 months rather than five years, under a new policy announced Thursday by the Trump administration.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story