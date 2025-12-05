The Biden administration initially extended the expiration dates on work permits to five years from two in 2023. At the time, faced with an influx of asylum applicants from the southern border, the government had so many work permits to process that it couldn’t issue renewals before people’s existing permits expired. As a result, tens of thousands of immigrants were laid off or temporarily furloughed while their work authorizations lapsed, including many working in more traditionally high-paying industries such as tech or finance.