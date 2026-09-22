Trump to address world leaders. What it means for oil prices.

President Donald Trump will address world leaders Tuesday morning at the United Nations General Assembly annual meeting in New York, where investors will be listening for any market-moving news about the future of the Iran and Ukraine-Russia wars.
Roughly 120 heads of state and government are expected to attend the meeting, according to U.N. spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric. They include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, and Venezuela’s interim president, Delcy Rodríguez.