Trump to address world leaders. What it means for oil prices.

That group, set to include Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, will likely press Trump on providing military assistance in defense against Iran-backed Houthis, who have attacked Saudi’s capital city and oilfields in recent days. Gulf monarchies have long relied on the U.S. military for protection, but Iran’s successful strikes on various countries’ infrastructure has fractured some of the region’s confidence in the U.S. This weekend, Trump denied Saudi requests for help in a counterattack against the Houthis, according to the New York Times.