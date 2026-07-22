Donald Trump put his reputation as a negotiator on the line with China last week. How it turns out will determine whether he is the deal maker he says he is or just another Westerner who thought he could best China only to find he’s been played.
Trump to China: Deal me in
SummaryDid America get anything in return for the huge concession it made to Beijing?
Donald Trump put his reputation as a negotiator on the line with China last week. How it turns out will determine whether he is the deal maker he says he is or just another Westerner who thought he could best China only to find he’s been played.
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