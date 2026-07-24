The Trump administration will impose tariffs of 10% to 12.5% on 60 U.S. trading partners that will immediately replace 10% levies set to expire on Friday.
The new tariffs will apply to almost all U.S. imports, underscoring the administration’s commitment to tariffs.
The duties will be issued under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, which allows presidents to impose tariffs against countries that engage in unfair trade practices. The administration said the countries to be hit with new tariffs have failed to impose or effectively enforce prohibitions on importing goods made with forced labor.
The United States Trade Representative said it would impose 10% tariffs on economies that have partial forced labor bans or have agreed to do adopt them. The United Kingdom, Canada, Mexico and India fall into this bucket.