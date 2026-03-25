WASHINGTON—President Trump plans to install some of the biggest names in business—including Meta Platforms Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, Oracle Executive Chairman Larry Ellison and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang—to a technology council to weigh in on AI policy and other issues.
Trump to name Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Ellison and Jensen Huang to Tech Panel
SummaryThe President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology is to weigh in on policies affecting the development of AI.
WASHINGTON—President Trump plans to install some of the biggest names in business—including Meta Platforms Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, Oracle Executive Chairman Larry Ellison and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang—to a technology council to weigh in on AI policy and other issues.
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