Trump to propose plan for tech companies to fund new power plants
Summary
The White House proposal, set to be announced Friday, would involve an emergency auction within the country’s biggest power market.
WASHINGTON—The Trump administration is planning to propose that the nation’s largest power grid operator hold an emergency auction in which tech companies would bid to have new power plants built, according to people familiar with the matter.
