Trump still has a chance to remake rather than destroy global trade
Greg Ip , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 07 May 2025, 04:49 PM IST
SummaryUniting the West to take on China makes sense. Allies’ mistrust and Trump’s own attitudes stand in the way.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
“America first does not mean America alone."
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less