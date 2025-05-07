Trump still has a chance to remake rather than destroy global trade

Just as other countries need U.S. help against China, the reverse is also true. Rush Doshi and Kurt Campbell, who were advisers to President Joe Biden, recently noted that China now accounts for 30% of the world’s manufacturing, double the U.S. share, giving it unmatched scale to dominate strategic industries from semiconductors to shipbuilding. But the U.S. plus allies such as the EU, South Korea, Japan, Canada and Mexico would have half of global manufacturing, they noted.