Trump tries to save TikTok from the law

At least that last point is right. Mr. Trump tried to force TikTok’s divestiture in his first term but was blocked by the courts. Why has he changed now? The brief implies that it’s because TikTok helped him win. He and his aides have been touting his success on TikTok since the election. Mr. Trump’s last-minute intervention to save TikTok will no doubt be received well in Beijing, which by the way bans U.S. social-media platforms.