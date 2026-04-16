ROME—As President Trump’s rift with Europe widens, he is casting even his political friends into the chasm.
Trump turns against Italy’s Giorgia Meloni, broadening clash with Europe
SummaryThe right-wing Italian leader’s quest to hold the U.S.-Europe alliance together is crumbling.
ROME—As President Trump’s rift with Europe widens, he is casting even his political friends into the chasm.
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