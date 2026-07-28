Trump turns up heat on RFK Jr. over vaccines, warms to Zelensky

Trump is turning up the heat on RFK Jr. to cut back childhood vaccines.

Even though Kennedy has long been known to be skeptical of vaccinations, he had been asked by White House political advisers to tone down his vaccine efforts ahead of the midterms. Now, it is the president who has been pushing to make the study of vaccines and autism more of a priority. Chief among Trump’s desires: Do more to reduce the number of shots that federal guidelines recommend for children, according to people familiar with the matter. They said Trump hopes to then see autism rates drop, even if any such effect could take years. The issue has been a continuing point of tension between Trump and the health secretary, reports Liz Essley Whyte.