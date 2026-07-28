Trump turns up heat on RFK Jr. over vaccines, warms to Zelensky

1. FROM MY DESK
This morning, we examine two important relationships for President Trump: one with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the other with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Liz Essley Whyte explores the growing tension between Trump and his health secretary over cutting back children’s vaccines—an issue White House advisers hoped to downplay ahead of the midterms. Read the key findings from our reporting here. Meanwhile, we look at why Trump has warmed to Zelensky after months of sharp criticism.
Across the pond: Britain’s politics may be a mess, but the sound engineer at No. 10 Downing Street—dubbed “Hot Podium Guy”—offers a rare symbol of institutional continuity (and good looks).
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