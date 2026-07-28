Trump turns up heat on RFK Jr. over vaccines, warms to Zelensky

1. FROM MY DESK
1. FROM MY DESK
This morning, we examine two important relationships for President Trump: one with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the other with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
This morning, we examine two important relationships for President Trump: one with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the other with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Liz Essley Whyte explores the growing tension between Trump and his health secretary over cutting back children’s vaccines—an issue White House advisers hoped to downplay ahead of the midterms. Read the key findings from our reporting here. Meanwhile, we look at why Trump has warmed to Zelensky after months of sharp criticism.
Across the pond: Britain’s politics may be a mess, but the sound engineer at No. 10 Downing Street—dubbed “Hot Podium Guy”—offers a rare symbol of institutional continuity (and good looks).
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2. TODAY’S HEADLINES
Even at war, Ukrainian society is keeping Zelensky’s presidential power in check.A lull in fighting between the U.S. and Iran has accelerated diplomacy aimed at a short-term fix for the most contentious issue of the war.New York City building officials last week halted work at another office-to-residential conversion, the second such project shut down this month over structural concerns.The business of explosives is booming as Western governments unleash spending to bring production home.Francesca Hong, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, is shaking up the race to become Wisconsin’s next governor.
3. LIVE FROM THE MARKETS
📈 Follow our live financial coverage all day.
The Fed meets this week with an outcome that is unusually uncertain. Part of why it’s so hard to call is Chairman Kevin Warsh’s signature move: He is saying less.Wall Street’s forecasts for Big Tech require a major leap of faith: that the biggest AI hyperscalers can boost revenue much faster than the costs of running their businesses, writes Jonathan Weil.
4. READ IT HERE FIRST
Trump is turning up the heat on RFK Jr. to cut back childhood vaccines.
Even though Kennedy has long been known to be skeptical of vaccinations, he had been asked by White House political advisers to tone down his vaccine efforts ahead of the midterms. Now, it is the president who has been pushing to make the study of vaccines and autism more of a priority. Chief among Trump’s desires: Do more to reduce the number of shots that federal guidelines recommend for children, according to people familiar with the matter. They said Trump hopes to then see autism rates drop, even if any such effect could take years. The issue has been a continuing point of tension between Trump and the health secretary, reports Liz Essley Whyte.
5.
Meta is fighting a mountain of social-media lawsuits—at just the wrong time.
Meta Platforms is facing one of the most serious legal threats of its 22-year history—and it couldn’t come at a worse time for the company as it navigates a tricky and costly transition to the AI era, report Erin Mulvaney and Meghan Bobrowsky. A Meta spokeswoman said that the company would continue to defend itself vigorously while focusing on providing safe experiences for teens. Meta is planning up to $145 billion in capital spending this year, largely to buy chips and build out its data centers. Earlier this year, it laid off 8,000 employees in part to fund its AI plans. Analysts are expecting the company to report its first quarter of negative free cash flow when it announces its second-quarter earnings tomorrow.
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6. SEE THE STORY
He didn’t plan to buy in Los Angeles. The perfect home changed his mind.
Darren Walker, president of Anonymous Content, paid $4.2 million for a Paul Revere Williams-designed house in Los Angeles, filling it with sleek furnishings and a curated collection of Black art. Take a look inside.
7. HAPPENING TODAY
The funeral service for Sen. Lindsey Graham at the National Cathedral in Washington.Economic data: The Conference Board updates its Consumer Confidence Index. Although sentiment ticked up last month, the public mood is still near historic lows.Earnings: UPS, Boeing, Coca-Cola, Visa, Ford📰 Today’s paper
8. THE NUMBER
That’s the age of David Deno, Cracker Barrel’s new CEO. The decision to tap the former Bloomin’ Brands chief highlights a growing trend: boards calling in retired chief executives from the sidelines to help engineer high-profile turnarounds. In recent years, Boeing, Verizon Communications and others have all chosen once-retired CEOs.
9. AND FINALLY…
A completely smooth forehead is out. ‘Strategic wrinkles’ are in.
Since Botox was approved to temporarily reduce the appearance of wrinkles in 2002, cosmetic neurotoxins that relax muscles in the face have become so popular—and widely accessible—that a totally smooth countenance has lost some of its aspirational cachet. Now, some clients 30 and older are seeking out dermatologists and aestheticians with nursing degrees who can help them maintain a slight patina of wrinkles—at least enough for furrowing and raising the brows.
10. BEYOND THE NEWSROOM
Opinion: Dr. Fauci in his diaries comes across as all too human—stubborn, biased, vain and vindictive. Yet the media and most of the political class treated him as a Solomonic sage.WSJ | Buy Side: The best financial advisers for retirees can help manage retirement income, create an estate plan and reduce your tax burden.
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Today’s newsletter was curated and edited by Morgan Smith and Will Horner in collaboration with Editor in Chief Emma Tucker. Got a tip for us? Here’s how to submit.