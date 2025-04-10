Trump ups the tariffs ante on China. What moves Beijing has left.

President Donald Trump hit pause on his global trade war while ratcheting up the pressure on the country many had expected to be his target: China.

Trump hiked tariffs on China to 125%. China will likely strike back again, following its earlier move Wednesday to raise tariffs on U.S. goods. The current tariff levels, if enforced, essentially drives trade between the two countries to almost nothing—economists are predicting it will shave China’s gross domestic product (GDP) by two percentage points. Analysts expect China to roll out support for exporters and domestic firms in an effort to stabilize a sputtering economy that was just beginning to find its footing.

Wall Street breathed a sigh of relief Wednesday. The three U.S. stock indexes logged huge gains Wednesday after Trump said he would pause the blitz of tariffs against dozens of countries, while keeping 10% baseline tariffs, as well as tariffs on autos, steel and aluminum and on Canada and Mexico. The move followed days of market turmoil. Confusion over trade policy drew backlash from Trump supporters like hedge fund manager Bill Ackman and Tesla Chief Executive and White House advisor Elon Musk, and fueled recession warnings from corporate chieftains.

There was no respite for China. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent took China to task for raising tariffs on U.S. goods to 84% this morning in response to Trump’s earlier retaliation. Bessent described China as a “bad actor," underscoring that the administration’s differences with China may be more fundamental and an off-ramp will be harder to find.

“We have moved from crazy high global tariffs to still very high tariffs, concentrated on China and autos—with more probably to come on pharmaceuticals and other sectors. The key question: What happens with China from here?" says Jens Nordvig, head of analytics firm Exante Data. “If tariffs stay around 100%, it’s still a collapse in U.S.-China trade. If they come down to 60% or lower, it may be different."

Despite the U.S. stock market’s reprieve, strategists were cautious. The pause just kicks the issue down the road three months, and businesses planning investments still are unclear about the outcome of Bessent’s negotiations with scores of countries around the globe. But the biggest problem is that U.S. and China—the world’s two biggest growth engines—are locked in battle. Matt Gertken, chief strategist at BCA Research isn’t ruling out a bear market or recession.

Bessent, in a briefing with reporters, put the ball in China’s court, describing China as “the most unbalanced economy" and the biggest source of U.S. trade tensions. China has wanted a U.S. trade deal. But after its efforts after Trump’s inauguration didn’t elicit a response, Chinese officials are wary.

“They are feeling maximally disrespected and convinced the U.S. is out to get them," says Arthur Kroeber, head of research at Gavekal. “I don’t think the Chinese will come to the table unless they get some concrete idea of, “Here this is what we are going to do for you, even privately."Beijing will want to see some possibility of success in engagement and could look to Bessent’s negotiations with Japan as a gauge of how and whether to proceed, says American Enterprise Institute senior fellow Derek Scissors.

In addition to supporting exporters, likely with subsidized loans or rebates, China could try to juice exports by allowing its currency to weaken. But analysts don’t see this as Plan A. While Kroeber thinks China might let the renminbi weaken to 7.4 to 7.5 versus the dollar, from 7.34 currently, he doesn’t expect the much bigger move necessary to absorb the hit from the tariffs.

A more dramatic devaluation would likely draw the ire of the Trump administration, which has long argued that China’s weak currency is helping its exporters. Plus, allowing the renminbi to weaken to nine to 10 versus the dollar—the level thought necessary to counter tariffs—would create its own financial stability issues for Beijing.China still has an arsenal of retaliatory measures to exact pain on U.S. companies doing business in China. That includes putting more of them on a list that restricts their sales or targeting them for new inquiries. Also possible: China could ban American movies and consulting, legal or financial services.Less likely, says Kroeber, is geopolitical saber-rattling toward Taiwan. One reason: China still is trying to win friends to build up its defenses against the U.S., and such a move would make that much harder.

