Trump uses Gaza peace playbook in Ukraine
Michael R. Gordon , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 22 Nov 2025, 06:07 pm IST
Summary
The White House is giving Ukraine less than a week to sign on to a plan requiring major concessions.
WASHINGTON—President Trump’s push to end Russia’s war with Ukraine takes a page from the playbook he used to obtain a cease-fire in Gaza. By force of personality and deadlines, he is trying to jam though a plan to stop a grinding conflict between two reluctant warring parties.
