Trump v Iran: a negotiation made in hell

Before the war Steve Witkoff, Mr Trump’s envoy, held five meetings with Mr Araghchi to discuss a new nuclear deal. At first it seemed as if America would pursue an agreement similar to the JCPOA, which allowed Iran to refine uranium to 3.67% purity. That could be used to manufacture fuel for nuclear reactors but was a far cry from the 90% needed to fashion a nuclear bomb. The deal also capped both the quantity and quality of Iran’s centrifuges, the devices used to enrich uranium. Such restrictions were meant to buy time. Even if Iran decided to violate the deal, it would have needed around one year to produce a bomb’s worth of fissile material.