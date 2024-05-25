Trump voters don’t just expect higher inflation—they get it too
Justin Lahart , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 25 May 2024, 03:25 PM IST
SummaryThere’s always been a difference between how Republicans and Democrats view the economy. But the gap has gotten bigger.
Republicans right now think inflation is a much bigger problem than Democrats do, and a lot of that is just politics. But here’s another possibility: Many of the places Republicans live indeed have had significantly higher inflation than Democratic enclaves.
