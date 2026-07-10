KIRYAT GAT, Israel—President Trump’s peace plan for Gaza envisioned a 20,000-strong force of international peacekeepers to secure the war-torn Palestinian enclave and prevent the re-emergence of Hamas as a military power.
Trump wanted 20,000 peacekeeping troops in Gaza. He is starting with 10 to 20.
SummaryThe initial deployment, which has been delayed, is a fraction of the size billed by the president’s Board of Peace.
KIRYAT GAT, Israel—President Trump’s peace plan for Gaza envisioned a 20,000-strong force of international peacekeepers to secure the war-torn Palestinian enclave and prevent the re-emergence of Hamas as a military power.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More