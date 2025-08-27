Trump wants European troops in Ukraine. Europe’s voters aren’t convinced.

European officials say it is hard to sell the public on any deployment without a clear statement from the U.S. that European troops will have the backing of the world’s most advanced military. Despite a spate of frenzied diplomacy in the past few weeks, there is still no clarity on what the U.S. would be willing to provide. Trump has ruled out placing troops on the ground while saying the U.S. will have some role in guaranteeing Ukraine’s security.