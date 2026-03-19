President Trump has spent months talking about how badly he wants Chair Jerome Powell out of the Federal Reserve. On Wednesday, Powell signaled that the administration’s own actions have had the opposite effect: He’s prepared to stay longer than he otherwise would have.
Trump wants Powell out. Powell is digging in.
SummaryThe Federal Reserve chair said he would stay on the board until the Justice Department probe ends—and maybe longer.
President Trump has spent months talking about how badly he wants Chair Jerome Powell out of the Federal Reserve. On Wednesday, Powell signaled that the administration’s own actions have had the opposite effect: He’s prepared to stay longer than he otherwise would have.
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