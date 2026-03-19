Trump wants Powell out. Powell is digging in.

President Trump has spent months talking about how badly he wants Chair Jerome Powell out of the Federal Reserve. On Wednesday, Powell signaled that the administration’s own actions have had the opposite effect: He’s prepared to stay longer than he otherwise would have.
President Trump has spent months talking about how badly he wants Chair Jerome Powell out of the Federal Reserve. On Wednesday, Powell signaled that the administration’s own actions have had the opposite effect: He’s prepared to stay longer than he otherwise would have.
At a news conference, Powell said he had “no intention of leaving” the Fed until a Justice Department investigation of him is “well and truly over, with transparency and finality.”
At a news conference, Powell said he had “no intention of leaving” the Fed until a Justice Department investigation of him is “well and truly over, with transparency and finality.”
The words were a sobering declaration for any Fed chair, let alone one who until recently had spent his eight years avoiding public conflict with the president. Powell’s term as chair ends May 15, but he can stay on the board after that because he is separately confirmed to a 14-year term there that runs until early 2028. Fed chiefs rarely stay on the board after their chairmanship ends.
Even if the probe does conclude, Powell said, he hadn’t made up his mind about his plans. He suggested that the decision wasn’t personal. Instead, he would focus on doing “what I think is best for the institution and for the people we serve,” he said. It was the first time he publicly discussed his thinking on the matter.
His intentions carry significant implications for Trump’s ability to reshape the central bank. Three of the seven current governors were appointed by Trump. If Powell were to leave, Trump could name a majority of the Fed board.
Besides Powell, there aren’t any other scheduled vacancies on the board during the remainder of Trump’s term.
The DOJ’s probe of Powell had already stalled the confirmation of Kevin Warsh, Trump’s pick to replace Powell two months from now. The post requires Senate confirmation, and Sen. Thom Tillis (R., N.C.) has said he won’t vote for anyone until the investigation ends.
On Wednesday, Powell broached the issue when dousing speculation about a leadership vacuum. If a successor isn’t confirmed by the Senate by May 15, he said he would continue to lead the institution as “chair pro tempore.” Powell served in this capacity for more than three months in 2022 while awaiting confirmation to his second term.
“That is what the law calls for. That’s what we’ve done on several occasions, including involving me. And it’s what we’re going to do in this situation,” he said.
Since 1978, there have been three instances where the Senate hadn’t confirmed a Fed chair when the sitting leader’s term expired. Each time, the incumbent remained chair until the successor was confirmed. But in two of those, including 2022, the chair was awaiting confirmation to another term.
The Justice Department probe centers on a few minutes of congressional testimony Powell gave last summer about the Fed’s building-renovation project. A federal judge last week ruled the subpoenas were improper and appeared designed to “harass and pressure” Powell into lowering rates or resigning.
Jeanine Pirro, U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, vowed last week to appeal the judge’s ruling. Asked Friday whether her appeal would hold up Trump’s own nominee, she said, “I don’t even know who he is…. I don’t know and I don’t care.”
Trump and his allies have been eagerly anticipating Powell’s exit. Shortly before being picked as Treasury secretary in 2024, Scott Bessent floated naming a “shadow chair”—Powell’s eventual successor—who would comment on monetary policy to undercut Powell. Bessent quickly disavowed the idea, but Trump last summer told allies he liked the concept of announcing a successor early. He waited until January to name Warsh.
In the run-up to Wednesday’s policy decision, Trump demanded rate cuts. But the Fed’s decision to hold steady enjoyed broad support, with two of the three Trump-appointed governors voting in favor.
Powell, meanwhile, signaled that further reductions were likely to require either signs that the economy is faltering—something that no president would welcome—or clear progress on inflation.
“If we don’t see that progress, then you won’t see the rate cut,” he said. That condition isn’t likely to be met for months given the prospect of higher energy and commodity prices from the war in Iran.
The bar is higher than it was last year, when the Fed cut rates three times in what officials framed as a recalibration toward a rate setting that was less restrictive. Those cuts didn’t need good inflation news, just confidence that it would arrive.
The upshot is that the Fed may be entering a new phase where the debate isn’t just about how much to adjust rates, but about whether the next move is up or down. The recalibration of the past two years, when officials gradually eased rates back toward neutral, appears at risk of ending.
It’s happening just as the institution prepares for a change at the top with a timeline thrown into doubt, making it even more uncertain who will be in the chair when the next hard decision has to be made.
Write to Nick Timiraos at Nick.Timiraos@wsj.com