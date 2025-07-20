However, Powell has said that the Treasury’s financing costs don’t enter into the Fed’s interest-rate decisions. This past week, Kevin Warsh, widely viewed as a candidate to replace Powell, posited that the Treasury and Fed should coordinate their debt-management policies. “We need a new Treasury-Fed accord, like we did in 1951 after another period where we built up our nation’s debt and we were stuck with a central bank that was working at cross-purposes with the Treasury," he told CNBC.