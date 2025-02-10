Trump wants to manage your investment portfolio

President Trump, who has lent his name to everything from steaks and wine to cryptocurrencies, now wants to sell you investment funds.

Trump’s social-media company, Trump Media & Technology, said Thursday that it has applied for trademarks on a series of exchange-traded funds and separately managed accounts. The financial products, which include funds labeled “Made in America" and “Energy Independence," will launch later this year, Trump Media said.

With this latest venture, the Trump brand will step out of the fringes of the crypto world and into mainstream finance. Few financial products are more widely held, and more beloved, by the average investor than the ETF, investment portfolios that trade like individual stocks and typically boast lower fees and tax advantages over their older cousin, the mutual fund.

“The ETF wrapper has been the most successful financial product in history," said Dave Nadig, an industry veteran formerly at VettaFi and FactSet. “If you’re going to try to get money from the public into something you can charge fees on, an ETF is an incredibly good way to do that if you’ve got a brand."

Trump Media’s pivot to financial services, which also entails investing its corporate coffers in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, could prove a lifeline for the company as its social-media platform, Truth Social, struggles to generate revenue.

Trump’s company may be betting the president can draw in fee-paying fund investors much as he tapped his popularity to lift Trump Media’s stock, which trades under the ticker DJT, and the Trump crypto tokens. The $TRUMP coin rocketed in the days following its launch, peaking at a market value of nearly $15 billion, before pulling back.

While few doubt the power of the president’s brand, Trump Media has provided few details so far on the investment strategies of its funds or what it will charge investors in fees to manage them.

The company’s plans have already raised eyebrows. Typically, money managers don’t promote their new funds until they have sought approval from securities regulators to launch them. And, perhaps needless to say, no sitting president has ever asked a federal agency in his administration to sign off on investment products sold by a company he controls.

Trump Media has yet to file applications for its new funds with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

“I’ve never seen an instance like this," said Max Schatzow, who advises on fund launches as a partner at RIA Lawyers. “It is clearly pushing the limits of the Securities Act."

A spokeswoman for Trump Media said the company is fully adhering to all applicable laws and regulations.

“We aim to give investors a means to invest in American energy, manufacturing, and other firms that provide a competitive alternative to the woke funds and debanking problems that you find throughout the market," Trump Media Chief Executive Devin Nunes said. “We’re exploring a range of ways to differentiate our products, including strategies related to bitcoin."

The largest ETFs, managed by Vanguard and BlackRock, track stock and bond indexes and oversee hundreds of billions. Then there is the world of niche ETFs, where there are hundreds of mostly tiny funds charging higher fees. Most generate little revenue, but occasionally a hit fund can create a windfall.

Some specialty ETFs have already sought to tap the same “America First" spirit that powered Trump’s return to the presidency last month. The iShares U.S. Manufacturing ETF, managed by BlackRock, opened in July. That fund has a modest $12 million in assets.

In its statement this past week, Trump Media said it had retained Yorkville Advisors, a New Jersey hedge-fund firm, to serve as the registered investment adviser for the new funds. In that role, Trump Media said, Yorkville will lead the funds’ construction and shepherd them through the regulatory-approval process.

Trump Media said it was seeking trademarks for the Truth.Fi Made in America ETF, Truth.Fi Energy Independence ETF, and Truth.Fi Bitcoin Plus ETF, along with managed account versions of all three. Trump’s company first announced it was expanding into finance under the brand Truth.Fi on Jan. 29.

The president owns a roughly 53% stake in Trump Media, according to a December securities filing. After the election, the president moved those shares into a trust. That trust, which he fully owns, is controlled by his son, Donald Trump Jr.

