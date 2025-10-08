Trump wants to overhaul drug sales. A company tied to his son stands to benefit.
Annie Linskey , Josh Dawsey , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 08 Oct 2025, 07:28 am IST
Summary
The family members of President Trump and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick are poised to benefit from efforts to remake the pharmaceutical industry.
The country’s top drugmakers are set to meet in early December at the Four Seasons hotel in Georgetown with Donald Trump Jr. and senior Trump administration officials that regulate the pharmaceutical industry.
