Trump wants to overhaul drug sales. A company tied to his son stands to benefit.

BlinkRx, which put the president’s son on its board in February, said in an August news release that it can help drug companies set up their own direct-to-patient sales platforms in “as little as 21 days." In addition to being on BlinkRx’s board, Trump Jr. became a partner with the investment firm 1789 Capital last November. The firm, which is co-hosting the December summit, led a $140 million funding round for BlinkRx in June 2024, according to a person familiar with the deal. A spokesman for 1789 Capital said the firm “maximizes transparency and compliance" and noted that “no one at the fund has ever worked in government."