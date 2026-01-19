Trump wants Venezuela’s oil. History says tread carefully.
Barrons 6 min read 19 Jan 2026, 12:12 pm IST
Summary
Oil companies might want to look at past U.S. exploits in the region before rushing back in.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Latin America’s vast natural resources have been a draw for U.S. interests across history and industries—from Alexander Hamilton to President Donald Trump, and from Ford Motor to Exxon Mobil.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story