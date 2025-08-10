Trump warned courts not to strike down tariffs. What could happen if they do.
Summary
If courts rule against the levies, international trade lawyers expect a messy period of red tape as refunds are processed and the administration scrambles to impose tariffs through other avenues.
The Trump administration is counting on a projected $50 billion from tariffs to fund its policies, but that windfall may be jeopardized by a case currently making its way through federal court.
