Trump warned courts not to strike down tariffs. What could happen if they do.

Tariffs imposed under various authorities brought in $28 billion in revenue last month, bringing the annual total to about $150 billion. And that’s before tariffs on 90 countries went into effect this week. Those tariffs are largely paid by U.S. importers—and their customers when the companies are unable to eat the costs. In a note to clients, Dan Clifton, head of policy research for Strategas, says tariffs are like a $2 trillion tax increase on the U.S. economy—but the impact has been effectively sterilized by the new tax cuts passed by Congress.The revenue generated by tariffs is critical for the administration as it tries to mitigate the deficit hit from those tax cuts. For that reason, analysts see the administration prepping multiple avenues to pivot to if courts rule against it.If courts decide the administration can’t use IEEPA, international trade lawyers expect a messy period of red tape as refunds are processed and the administration scrambles to impose tariffs through other avenues.