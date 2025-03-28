Trump warned US automakers not to raise prices in response to tariffs

When President Trump convened CEOs of some of the country’s top automakers for a call earlier this month, he issued a warning: They better not raise car prices because of tariffs.

Trump told the executives that the White House would look unfavorably on such a move, leaving some of them rattled and worried they would face punishment if they increased prices, people with knowledge of the call said.

Instead, Trump said, they should be grateful for his elimination of what he called President Joe Biden’s electric-vehicle mandate, which involved subsidies and emissions requirements to encourage electric-car production. He made a lengthy pitch for how they would actually benefit from tariffs, two people on the call said, adding that he was bringing manufacturing back to the U.S. and was better for their industry than previous presidents.

The tariffs would be “great," Trump said, according to one of the people.

On Wednesday, Trump announced a 25% tariff on all imported vehicles and parts starting April 2, a move almost certain to force American carmakers to raise prices on customers. Most automakers depend on parts and materials from other countries to make cars, including vehicles assembled in the U.S.

“You’re going to see prices going down, but going to go down specifically because they’re going to buy what we’re doing, incentivizing companies to—and even countries—companies to come into America," he said at the event.

President Trump’s tariffs could further pressure car and truck prices.

Trump’s relationship with automakers since taking office has been a rocky one, illustrating one of the challenges so far to his economic orthodoxy. The president is trying to curb inflation—voters’ cost-of-living concerns helped fuel his 2024 victory and are now one of his top vulnerabilities, experts say—while imposing tariffs on industries such as auto manufacturing that he says will remake the U.S. trade order.

Detroit’s automakers and industry suppliers in particular have made clear there is little they can do but raise prices in the face of tariffs. Bringing more factories back to the U. S.—a tenet of Trump’s tariff strategy—can take years for car companies to make happen.

“Tariffs, at any level, cannot be offset or absorbed," Ray Scott, chief executive of parts supplier Lear, wrote in an email Tuesday to employees that was viewed by The Wall Street Journal. “A holistic, industrywide approach will be necessary to mitigate the impact."

For now, dealers have stockpiled a two- to three-month supply of new cars, meaning the impact of the tariffs might not start to be felt until May. At that point, vehicle prices could rise 11% to 12% to offset the tariffs, Morgan Stanley analysts said Thursday in a note.

It is unclear what the Trump administration could do if automakers raise their prices. Trump has targeted disfavored law firms with executive orders, and automakers rely on federal regulators for critical approvals.

Inside the Trump administration, inflation has been a concern among Trump’s economic team, even if he rarely addresses it publicly, according to three people familiar with the matter.

“It is difficult to see how imposed tariffs over time would not have some impact on prices," said Matt Blunt, president of the American Automotive Policy Council, which represents General Motors, Jeep-parent Stellantis and Ford.

President Trump is likely to impose few, if any, tariffs on the energy sector because of concerns gasoline prices could jump, say people familiar with his thinking.

Kush Desai, a Trump spokesman, said “restoring Main Street, re-establishing American manufacturing dominance and putting the American people first are the only interests guiding President Trump’s decisions." The existence of the call between Trump and the auto CEOs was earlier reported by the New York Times.

Concerns about rising prices have been a constant refrain from other executives who have met with Trump as they try to dissuade him from major tariffs. Oil-and-gas executives from the American Petroleum Institute have argued that tariffs could cause the price of gasoline to go up, particularly in the Midwest. Gasoline prices have dropped slightly since Trump took office, according to AAA.

People familiar with Trump’s thinking say he is likely to impose few, if any, tariffs on the energy sector, in large part because of those concerns.

Food companies also have argued that prices would go up on products Americans love if his tariffs go forward, White House officials say.

“Trump is obviously very fond of tariffs, but the American public dislikes higher prices as the 2024 election results clearly demonstrated," said Clark Packard, a tariff expert at the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank in Washington.

For several weeks, major car companies to mom-and-pop suppliers across the industry have been working feverishly to prepare for any fallout of Trump’s new tariffs.

Some dealers have stockpiled new vehicles, so the impact of tariffs might not be felt immediately.

An executive at one of the automakers said they were baffled by the desire to both impose tariffs—but also tell car companies they couldn’t raise prices.

“The math would tell you, that’s going to cost us multibillions of dollars," the executive said. “So who pays for that?"

Automakers have signaled to their retailers the enormous pressure they were under. Stellantis earlier this month said the 25% tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico favor Asian and European rivals and sent U.S. dealers an email with talking points to share with lawmakers.

“We encourage you to contact your federal and state representatives to share your opinion on a matter that threatens to disrupt our business," read the email, which was viewed by the Journal.

Write to Josh Dawsey at Joshua.Dawsey@WSJ.com and Ryan Felton at ryan.felton@wsj.com