Trump warned US automakers not to raise prices in response to tariffs
Josh Dawsey , Ryan Felton , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 28 Mar 2025, 07:21 AM IST
SummaryThe threat came in a call earlier this month, leaving CEOs worried they would face punishment if prices increased.
When President Trump convened CEOs of some of the country’s top automakers for a call earlier this month, he issued a warning: They better not raise car prices because of tariffs.
