Trump warns EU to stop buying Russian oil and gas, threatens more tariffs
Summary
The EU has said it would cut off all Russian energy purchases by 2026, moving up the date from its initial 2027 timeline.
President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned that the U.S. was prepared for a “very strong round of powerful tariffs" if Russia doesn’t agree to end the war in Ukraine, as he called out European countries’ purchases of Russian energy.
